William A. Striley



Johnson City - Bill Striley, 56, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully with his loving family and friends by his side on April 20, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Donna "His Rock" and his children Branden, Maggie and granddaughter Lexi. He is also survived by his mother Pat, brothers John (Barb) and Joe, his mother in law Lillian Pochily, sisters in law and brothers in law Lori and Bob Clemente, Bob Pochily, David and Nancy Pochily, Mary Ann Pochily; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, particularly Aunt Sandy, Uncle Rick, cousins Stacey and Kathy and many close friends. Predeceasing him are his father Leo, maternal and paternal grandparents and father in law Bernie Pochily. He was currently employed by Weis Markets as a Grocery Manager. For many he will be remembered as a "gentle giant" with a huge heart, who would do anything for anyone that he loved and cared for. Billy was a good man and will be forever missed. The family will announce a Celebration of Life in May via social media. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a future education fund for his granddaughter Lexi who he adored. Lexi Mae Striley Educational Fund NBT Bank 3121 Vestal Pkwy East Vestal NY 13851. Lastly, Billy would like to encourage everyone to become an organ donor. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary