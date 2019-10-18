|
William A. "Bill" Strong
Tioga Center - A heart of gold stopped beating, two willing hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.....
William A. "Bill" Strong, 81, of Tioga Center, NY (Route 17C Barton) passed away on October 15, 2019. Bill was born on October 17, 1937 in Owego, a son of the late Harold and Louise (Freidah) Strong. He was a graduate from Owego High School class of 1955. On November 18, 1961 he married Barbara Curtis and together they have shared 58 years. Bill was a well-known livestock nutritionist and merchandiser worldwide and was part of the alpaca industry. An avid Tioga sports fan Bill enjoyed attending sporting events to support the youth of the community. He also enjoyed cheering for the NY Giants and NY Yankees. For over 40 years, Bill served on the Tioga County Fair Board and was a Tioga County 4-H and Holstein Association member for over 50 years.
Bill will be greatly missed by his wife, Barbara; his children: Mark (Laura) Nichols, Randy (Karen) Strong, James "Jim" (Trish), Michelle Strong (Cedric Brothern) and Wendy (Allen) Card; his brothers: Henry Strong, Olen Strong, Bob (Ruth) Strong, Chuck (Liz) Strong and Steve (Becky) Strong; his sisters-in-law: Wilma Strong and Ethel Strong; his grandchildren: Noelle (Chris) Spence-Lincoln, Kathleen Nichols, Penny (Evan) Wells, Rick (Melody) Padgett, Renee Padgett-Kiefer, Kelli Jo Strong, Philip Strong, Thomas, Levi, Jaime, Isaac and Elizabeth Card; 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. And several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families also survive.
Bill was predeceased by his parents: Harold and Louise; his brothers: Harold and Edward Strong; and his sisters-in-law: Mary and Alice Strong.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Monday, October 21st from 4 - 8 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of his life will be on Tuesday, October 22nd at 11 am with Pastor Ben Baker officiating. Interment and prayers of committal will follow in the Tioga Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook atwww.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Tioga Central Booster Club, PO Box 241, Tioga Center, NY 13845 in loving memory of William A. "Bill" Strong.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019