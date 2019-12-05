|
|
William Bruce Gowe
Kingston, PA - William Bruce Gowe, age 88, of Kingston, PA and formerly of Fleetville, PA passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Mr. Gowe was born February 20, 1931 and was the son of the late Howard and Ora Gowe. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Kuratnick. He met the love of his life, Sandra, in 1949, and they were happily married for 67 years. He served in the Navy on the USS Midway, attended classes at Broome Tech, and worked in the manufacturing industry, as well as labored in masonry and construction,until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, wood working, fishing, and hunting. He was an active member of the United Methodist Community Church, Great Bend, PA.He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Phillips Gowe; his sister, Marjorie Gowe Terusso, Vero Beach, FL; his devoted daughter, KathyGowe Corey and husband, Tom, Hallstead, PA; his loving son, David Gowe andwife, Lori, of York, PA; his cherished grandson, the Reverend Bruce Gowe,Kingston, PA; his second grandson, Keegan Gowe, York, PA; and his special nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at the United Methodist Community Church, 406 Main Street, Great Bend,PA, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. with the Reverends Ho S. Kang and Bruce Gowe, co-presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the United Methodist Community Church, P.O. Box 586, Great Bend, PA 18821.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019