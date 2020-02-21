|
|
William C. Miller
Owego - William C. Miller, 82, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Mercy House in Endicott, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Curtis and Mary Miller, and his son Theodore C. Miller. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marcia; his son Andrew (Deborah) Miller of Ft. Myers, FL; step son Michael (Marilyn) Pettit, of Owego, NY; step daughter Michelle (Drew) Taylor, of Erin TN; grandchildren Ryan (McKenzee) Miller, Jeremy Miller, Mason Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Tucker Pettit, and Gabrielle Pettit. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Gary (Carol) Williams, of Murrell's Inlet, SC, and Richard (Sandra) Williams, of Endicott, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill will also be missed by his grand pets JJ, Bandit, and Cam. Following Bill's retirement from IBM, he enjoyed spending time in Florida with his family. Some of his favorite pastimes were singing karaoke, playing golf and later sipping manhattans with close friend Dick Hull, and cheering on his beloved Yankees. Bill often spoke of the wonderful memories he had in his youth at the Schneider family farm. Bill's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Gehring and the kind staff at both Endwell Family Physicians and Mercy House for the excellent care they gave to Bill. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be sent to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760, in loving memory of Bill. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, NY, is assisting the family with arrangements. At Bill's request there will be no public services. A private family gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Bill's life. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020