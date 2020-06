William C. UlrichNew MIlford, PA - William Charles Ulrich, 73, of New Milford passed away unexpectedly June 17, 2020 after heart surgery. He was the beloved; husband of Barbara; Father to Bob (Marilyn); Grandpa to Kyle, Samantha, Justin, Sarah, and Michael.; Great Grampa to Dagan and Owen. He was the; big Brother to his Sisters Kathy (Chester) Shew, Chris (Len) Dale, Eva (Dan) Fitzsimmons, Bev (Louis) Westgate; Uncle to many Nieces, Nephews and his slew of orphaned cats he took care of warmly. Bill had a big heart when it came to his Family and Friends and will be sadly missed by all.A Family Memorial Service will take place at a later date due to Covid-19. Express condolences online at www.SavageFS.com . In lieu of flowers please adopt one of his many kittens he took care of to remember him. Arrangements entrusted to SAVAGE Funeral Service in New Milford, PA.