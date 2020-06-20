William C. Ulrich
New MIlford, PA - William Charles Ulrich, 73, of New Milford passed away unexpectedly June 17, 2020 after heart surgery. He was the beloved; husband of Barbara; Father to Bob (Marilyn); Grandpa to Kyle, Samantha, Justin, Sarah, and Michael.; Great Grampa to Dagan and Owen. He was the; big Brother to his Sisters Kathy (Chester) Shew, Chris (Len) Dale, Eva (Dan) Fitzsimmons, Bev (Louis) Westgate; Uncle to many Nieces, Nephews and his slew of orphaned cats he took care of warmly. Bill had a big heart when it came to his Family and Friends and will be sadly missed by all.
A Family Memorial Service will take place at a later date due to Covid-19. Express condolences online at www.SavageFS.com. In lieu of flowers please adopt one of his many kittens he took care of to remember him. Arrangements entrusted to SAVAGE Funeral Service in New Milford, PA.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.