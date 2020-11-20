William C. WalkerBinghamton - William C. Walker "Weep" 78 of Binghamton, NY passed away on November 19, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital.Bill was born at Ideal Hospital in Endicott, NY to Francis E. Walker and Marianne L. Walker on June 26, 1942. Bill went to high school at Chenango Forks Central Schools and graduated in 1961. He went on to get a degree from SUNY Delhi in Business Management. Bill served in the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was a 1st Lieutenant. He served his country proudly. Bill owned his own bar called the, "The Five O'Clock Club." He then worked with his lifetime friend Hawkins at R.O. Allen and Sons trucking company. Bill finished his working career at the U.S. Postal Service. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow. Bill was very proud of all Sam's academic achievements and knows she will accomplish so much in her life. He enjoyed countless hours of watching Stephen play sports. He was Stephen's biggest fan. Bill told us he will always be sitting on the top bleacher of any game Stephen plays in cheering him on. Bill spent most evenings enjoying time with friends at the KAA club. He was a lifetime member. Bill was a member of the American Legion post 1194.Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years Mary C. Walker; his daughter Shannon (Walker) Samsel (Stephen); his son William C. Walker Jr.; his grandchildren Samantha Rose Samsel and Stephen Walker Samsel; his brother and best friend Dan J. Walker (Bonnie); his sisters, Margaret Briggs (Edward) and Agnes Murray (Jack Flannery); and his nieces and nephews, Danny Walker Jr., Bobby Walker, Joey Walker, Katy Walker, Meghan Murray, Eddie Briggs, Tim Briggs. Bill was predeceased by his parents Francis E. Walker and Marianne L. Walker and his brother Edward Walker. Bill will be missed by his family and friends.