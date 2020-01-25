|
|
William Casterlin
Vestal - William Casterlin, 84, of Vestal, New York, passed away peacefully, Thursday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Patricia Williams.
Born in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late Roy and Mildred Myers Casterlin.
He was an avid trivia buff, an outdoorsman and animal activist. He was a dedicated environmentalist, sportsman and wildlife advocate and donated to many causes. Bill loved to sing and could play many instruments by ear without ever taking a music lesson. He was a beautiful whistler. Bill also served in the Marine Corps. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving is a daughter; Rebecca Call, Montrose, Pa. Granddaughters; Aubrey Mills, Montrose, Pa., Bethany and Edward Innella III, Nineveh, NY. A sister; Irene Williamson, Clifton Park, NY. Dear friends; Michael Mills and Daniel Flynn.
He was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Per Bill's request there are no public services.
Inurnment will be held at the family's convenience in Shaw Cemetery, Conklin, New York.
Donations may be made in his name to the ASPCA .
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St. Dunmore, Pa.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020