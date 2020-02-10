Services
William "Bill" Countryman

Endicott - William "Bill" Countryman, 66, of Endicott, New York passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Bill is survived by his wife of 32 years, Wendy; three daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberley Ednie and Karim Afzal, Erin and Michael Weaver, Sara and Mark Brunette; two grandchildren, Bryan and Bridgette Weaver; two brothers, Ray and Glenn Countryman; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many beloved friends and neighbors. Bill was a graduate of SUNY Oneonta and a proud member of Phi Delta Rho Fraternity. He lived in Smithtown, NY and New York City. Bill traveled and worked internationally for Goldman Sachs and Citibank. Services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 1:00 to 1:45 pm., prior to the services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Wendy Countryman, FBO William Countryman Memorial Scholarship". Contributions may be mailed to the funeral home at 15 Park St, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Bill's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -