William Dietz
Endwell - William F. Dietz 77, of Endwell, New York passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Son of the late Frederick Dietz and Roseanne (Cullen) Dietz.
Beloved husband of Eileen (Regan) for 55 years. Loving father of Laura Kemp and husband Chris of Massachusetts, Kristin Zuhlke and husband Don of Georgia and Jennifer Gustafson and husband Scott of Massachusetts. Brother to dear sister, Mary Allaire and husband Richard of Connecticut and the late Robert Dietz. He also leaves behind brother-in-law Joseph McAvoy of Connecticut and sister-in-law Lynn Regan of Kentucky and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill's greatest joy was spending time with the nine people who called him Poppy; his grandchildren: Nicholas, Justin, Casey, Ryan, Katie, Caroline, Lily, Samantha and Christopher.
Bill retired after a long, successful career with IBM and UPS Logistics in Endicott, NY. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at their favorite vacation spot in Ogunquit, Maine.
He was loved beyond measure and we are forever grateful for the gift he was to his family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Allen Memoriall Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. A funeral mass will be celebrated 11am Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell NY.
In lieu of flowers the family requests expressions of sympathy be made in his memory to Lourdes Hospice/Mercy House, Endicott, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019