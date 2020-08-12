William (Bill) "Sparky" Dyer
Endicott - William (Bill) "Sparky" Dyer, 95, passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife, Marilynn, his daughters, and his cat Missy. He was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Gladys Dyer, his in laws Percy and Mae Miller, brothers Ernest and Robert Dyer and nephew Bruce Dyer. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilynn (Miller) Dyer, daughters; Patricia, Ginger and Susan, grandchildren; Bill, Erin (Dan), Trevor and Ryan, and great grandson; Will. Sister Betty Lingeman of Indiana and special nephew Dennis (JoAnn) Dyer & family. Also survived by many special nieces and nephews.
Bill was a lifetime resident of Endicott. He was a general contractor, building his own home and many other homes in the area. He loved his land and his tractor. He supervised the building of a Habitat for Humanity home in his late 70's. He will be greatly missed by his family.
Services were private and officiated by Reverend Pat Raube at the Union Presbyterian Church in Endicott. The family wishes to thank Lourdes Hospice for their kindness and compassion. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Lourdes Hospice, Union Presbyterian Church or Wesley United Methodist Church, Endicott. Memories and condolences may be left at Pressconnects.com
