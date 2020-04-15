|
|
William E. Collins
Charlotte, N. C. - William E. Collins, 89, formerly of Vestal and Binghamton, NY, passed away peacefully on April 10th at his home in Charlotte, NC. Born in Keyser, WV, he was the son of the late Thomas John and Leo Cora Collins. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Sally, in 2013. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas. He is survived by his four children and their spouses; Mark and Maggie Collins of Endwell, NY; Marianne and Wayne Doolittle of Windsor, NY; Michael and Colleen Collins of Marblehead, MA; and Kathleen and Gregg Verdeschi of Charlotte, NC. "Papa" is survived by his grandchildren whom he dearly loved: Jessica Edwards and her husband, Colin; Megan Collins; Danielle and Garrett Doolittle; Jack, William, and Charlotte Collins; Samantha, Joseph, and Grace Verdeschi; and Joseph Kosik. Also surviving him is his sister, Margaret Louise Laneve of Lake Charles, LA. Bill graduated with a BS in Business Administration from West Virginia University, where he also met Sally while they both were students at WVU. He interrupted his education to enlist in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and served four years earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He received his basic training at Sampson AFB in New York and then transferred to Lowry AFB in Denver. In 1951, he and Sally were married on the base. His next assignment was at Naha AFB in Okinawa, Japan, and finally transferred to Campbell AFB in Kentucky. Upon receiving his discharge from the Air Force, he returned to WVU to complete his education. After graduation, he began his professional career with US Steel in Uniontown, PA. He moved his family to Vestal in 1971 where all four of his children later graduated from Vestal High School. Bill and his family were long-time members of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic church. For many years, he was a Controller at GAF Corp., and later as the Treasurer of Ozalid. Upon his retirement in 1998, Bill and Sally lived in Sunrise Terrace. He loved accounting and worked part time for Blue Cross & Blue Shield until his final retirement in 2005. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a kind, humble, and brilliant man, and will be deeply missed. Due to the current public health crisis, his family will have a private service. A celebration of his life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020