Manassas,VA - William E. Comstock of Manassas, Virginia formerly from Endicott passed December 15, 2019. He is now at peace with his heavenly father. Bill was born October 23, 1928. He was a quiet gentle man who loved nature.

After retirement from IBM where he was an engineer, he spent time traveling, fishing, hiking, cooking and reading. Bill won many national rifle and pistol awards as an excellent marksman. After spending six years in the Army and joining IBM, he achieved membership in the Quarter Century Club. Bill is survived by sisters', Alma Short and Dorothy Blasko and many nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020
