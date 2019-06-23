William E. Scales



Endicott - William E. Scales, 81, of Endicott passed away June 15, 2019. He was predeceased by his; mother, Cecile, and father, Elmer Scales. He is survived by his; wife of 42 years, Donna; two daughters, Virginia and Diane; two Step children, Raymond and Nikki Gasbarra Jr.; grandchildren, Evan, Corey and Raymond III, Cynthia and husband Russell Cornwell Sr., Russell Jr and wife Shana, Roxanne and husband Ostel, Rachel and husband Jamaha; great-grand children, Hailey, Kaelyn, Colton, Landion, Okluyn, Owen, and Jaxsona; one, sister Joyce Welch; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene Paula Scales. William was a US Army Veteran. He worked as a steam fireman for 28 years at Union-Endicott High School. William loved to fish, hunt and camp in his earlier years. He had many beloved dogs and cats that he will go to meet. His girls whom he loved for many years, Diane Coe and Mary Kay Burezak. Our family would like to thank Dr. Gary Dean for his kind care, the girls at Hospice, Aubrey, and Mercy House which gave him wonderful care. Condolences may be expressed to Donna Scales 449 Glendale Dr. apt 56 Endicott or online at www.SavageFS.com. Services were private and entrusted to Savage-DeMarco Funeral Service in Endicott. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary