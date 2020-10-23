William F. (Bill) Broskett, Jr.
Vestal - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of William "Bill" Broskett on October 21. He had been hospitalized at Lourdes Hospital since September 30th, for various ailments and surgery. Even though he was 76 years old, he fought a good fight. He had lived in Vestal since 1971, and is predeceased by his mother and father, Lucille (Drevermann) and William Broskett Sr. Bill was born in Queens, NY. At age 9, his family moved to Arcade, NY where he grew up. He attended Harpur College and graduated with a BA degree. He was drafted into the US Army in 1965 and in the initial Thrust in 1966 to Vietnam. Eventually Bill was able to attend Cornell University where he obtained a Master's Degree in Hospital Administration. He was a member of TAU fraternity at Harpur and later belonged to Toastmasters. Bill enjoyed reading. Became adventurous taking trips in order to scuba dive. He visited South Africa and Zambia in 2006. He dabbled in breeding pure bred Samoyeds and achieved championships on all his own dogs. He was Deputy Director of Administration at Broome Developmental Center where he worked for 30 years. Prior to that, he worked in personnel at Binghamton Psychiatric Center (BPC) where he began the Youth Opportunity Program for teenagers and eventually started it at Broome. He was on the GHS board and instrumental in naming the Credit Union "Government Health Services". Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra (Hess) Broskett of Vestal; sister, Corinne Broskett; and younger brother, Walter Broskett both of St. Petersburg, FL. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Bill's memory may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America
or to the Wounded Warriors
Project.