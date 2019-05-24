|
|
William F. Cummings Sr.
Canton, GA - William (Bill) F. Cummings Sr. of Canton, GA formerly of Vestal, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18th. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of Canton, GA; children, Bill Jr., Ann, Rich, and Tom, all of GA; sisters Kathleen McQueen of Rochester, NY, Nancy Cummings of Santa Rosa, Ca; brother Mike Cummings of Endicott, NY; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Bill retired from IBM after a long career, loved landscaping, tinkering in his garage, and spending time with his family.
The family requests that any memorial contributions be made in Bill's name to one of the following: Agape Hospice Care, Inc., 1395 South Marietta Pkwy, Building 750, Suite 730, Marietta, GA 30067; Hilarity for Charity 9301 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 507, Beverly Hills, CA 90210; The Georgia Chapter of the , 922 E Morris St., Dalton, GA 30721.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 24, 2019