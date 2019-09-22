|
William F. Elsbree
Vestal - William Floyd Elsbree went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by his family on September 19th, 2019 at Ideal Senior Living Center, Endicott, NY. Bill was born in Waverly, NY on September 10, 1932, the son of Floyd and Grace (Pruyne) Elsbree. He was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Eloise (Nichols) and Phyllis (Wright), and one son, Damon Roger. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Nancy (Webster), son, Deron (Angela) Elsbree of Edenton, NC, daughter, Doreen (Jeff) Masella of Syracuse, NY, daughter-in-law, Mrs. Krista (Russ) Story of Barton, NY, and sister Gail (Richard) Haskell of Owego, NY, brother-in-law, Bruce (Kathie) Webster of Sherburne, NY and many loved nieces and nephews. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Dan (Lyndsey) Elsbree of Charleston, SC, Chris Elsbree of Edenton, NC, Allison Harrison, Andrea (Ronald) Brower, Amanda Masella, of Syracuse, NY, Nick, Jacob, and Olivia Elsbree of Barton, NY, and two great grand children, Marley Rose Harrison, and Cooper Joseph Brower of Syracuse, NY. Bill graduated from Oxford Academy High School, Oxford, NY, in 1950. He received an AAS degree from State Tech (Now SUNY) in 1953 and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1958. He also served 2 years in the US Navy Flight Training and Air Craft Maintenance Program. Bill and Nancy were married in 1957 and Bill went to work for IBM Federal Systems Division in Owego, NY, where he worked for 29 years, retiring in 1987. Bill and Nancy, along with other friends and family, owned and operated the Oasis RV Park in Webster, FL for the next 24 years. After the Park was sold, Bill and Nancy retired to Ideal Living Center Independent Living. Bill was also a member of the Southerntiersmen Barbershop Chorus for over 20 years and made several memorable trips with that group. Bill and Nancy were members of the Tracy Creek Memorial Church, where he sang in the church choir, and was treasurer for many years. They currently attend Valley View Alliance Church in Vestal. He was loved, admired, and respected by all who had the privilege of knowing him. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 765 Main St., Vestal. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 22, 2019