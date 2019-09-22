Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Elsbree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Elsbree


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Elsbree Obituary
William F. Elsbree

Vestal - William Floyd Elsbree went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by his family on September 19th, 2019 at Ideal Senior Living Center, Endicott, NY. Bill was born in Waverly, NY on September 10, 1932, the son of Floyd and Grace (Pruyne) Elsbree. He was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Eloise (Nichols) and Phyllis (Wright), and one son, Damon Roger. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Nancy (Webster), son, Deron (Angela) Elsbree of Edenton, NC, daughter, Doreen (Jeff) Masella of Syracuse, NY, daughter-in-law, Mrs. Krista (Russ) Story of Barton, NY, and sister Gail (Richard) Haskell of Owego, NY, brother-in-law, Bruce (Kathie) Webster of Sherburne, NY and many loved nieces and nephews. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Dan (Lyndsey) Elsbree of Charleston, SC, Chris Elsbree of Edenton, NC, Allison Harrison, Andrea (Ronald) Brower, Amanda Masella, of Syracuse, NY, Nick, Jacob, and Olivia Elsbree of Barton, NY, and two great grand children, Marley Rose Harrison, and Cooper Joseph Brower of Syracuse, NY. Bill graduated from Oxford Academy High School, Oxford, NY, in 1950. He received an AAS degree from State Tech (Now SUNY) in 1953 and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1958. He also served 2 years in the US Navy Flight Training and Air Craft Maintenance Program. Bill and Nancy were married in 1957 and Bill went to work for IBM Federal Systems Division in Owego, NY, where he worked for 29 years, retiring in 1987. Bill and Nancy, along with other friends and family, owned and operated the Oasis RV Park in Webster, FL for the next 24 years. After the Park was sold, Bill and Nancy retired to Ideal Living Center Independent Living. Bill was also a member of the Southerntiersmen Barbershop Chorus for over 20 years and made several memorable trips with that group. Bill and Nancy were members of the Tracy Creek Memorial Church, where he sang in the church choir, and was treasurer for many years. They currently attend Valley View Alliance Church in Vestal. He was loved, admired, and respected by all who had the privilege of knowing him. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 765 Main St., Vestal. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now