William F. Jones
Binghamton - William F Jones Sr passed away on June 8, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Deanne (Flanigan) Jones. Survived by four siblings, his children, William Jones Jr, Kimberly Jones, Kelly Zacharias, Matthew Jones and Patricia Karl, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Private graveside ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society. Read a complete obituary and sign his online guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Binghamton - William F Jones Sr passed away on June 8, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Deanne (Flanigan) Jones. Survived by four siblings, his children, William Jones Jr, Kimberly Jones, Kelly Zacharias, Matthew Jones and Patricia Karl, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Private graveside ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society. Read a complete obituary and sign his online guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.