William F. McLaughlin



Endicott - William F. McLaughlin died on Monday, October 5, 2020, after a long life. Born on April 30, 1932, in Avoca, Pa., he was the son of the late Alex and Margaret McLaughlin. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, in 1982, his daughter, Dottie, in 2019, and by his infant grandson Daniel Albrecht in 1996. He was also predeceased by brothers Alex and John in childhood, sisters Nancy and Margaret and older brother Joe with whom he shared a birthday. He is survived by his brother, Gerald P. McLaughlin.



Bill is survived by his children and their spouses: Alex and Jennie McLaughlin, Mary Ann and Jon Albrecht, Bill and Alice McLaughlin, Joe McLaughlin, and son-in-law Pete Mervosh. He is also survived by his grandchildren and their spouses/fiancées: Joe McLaughlin and Colleen Breed, John and Jessica McLaughlin, Mary and Mitch Cromer, Melissa McLaughlin, Tom and Jackie Albrecht, Liz Albrecht, Claire Mervosh, Sean Mervosh, Kate Mervosh, Mike Mervosh, Jessica McLaughlin, Matt McLaughlin and Alyssa Ernst, Bill McLaughlin, Andrew McLaughlin and Riddhi Patel, Ryan McLaughlin, Brandon McLaughlin and his great-granddaughters, Charlotte Albrecht and Emma McLaughlin.



After graduating from Avoca HS, Bill enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Korean War aboard the USS Randall. He later graduated from Penn State (Scranton) and went to work for IBM-Glendale in Endicott, NY, where he worked until his retirement in 1991. Bill enjoyed his family, his projects, and especially spending time at his cottage in Lake Carey, Pa., where he spent most of the summers of his life.



Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Meals on Wheels of Western Broome, 705 West Main Street, Endicott, NY 13760.









