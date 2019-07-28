|
William (Bill) Ferencik
Endicott - William (Bill) Ferencik, 75 of Endicott, passed away, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 after an extended illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Stephen and Lucille Ferencik; his uncle, Louis (Molly) Ferencik. He is survived by his wife, Joann Ferencik of Virginia; his daughter, Katie of Nevada; his brother, Richard and Elizabeth (Betty) Ferencik of Schenectady, NY; his sister, Jeanne (Ferencik) and David Wilczak of Johnson City, NY; his nieces and nephews, Stephen (Emily) Ferencik of Georgia, Ann (Kenneth) Wright of New Hampshire, Andrea Wilczak of Endwell, Brian Wilczak of Binghamton; cousins, Tom & Maryann (Ferencik) Crowley of Endwell; also several other cousins. Bill was a graduate of Union Endicott High School, class of 1964, a veteran of the US Air Force, a retired employee of American Airlines with 23 years of service and a member of the Order Sons of Italy in America, Duca Degli Abruzzi Lodge #443, Endicott. Funeral services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
