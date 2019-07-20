William Frederick Hickling (Fred)



Binghamton - Fred Hickling died on July 17, 2019 at Good Shepherd Village Nursing Facility. Fred was born on Nov. 25,1925, the only child of William Greaves Hickling and Marguerite Earlenbaugh Hickling, who pre-deceased him, as did his step-father, John Kerslake, and infant grand-daughter Allison.



He is survived by his wife and college sweet-heart of 70 years, Barbara J. Abt (Bobbie); his children: Dr. William (Mary), Jeffrey (Kathleen),Nancy H. Winstead(John ); eight grandchildren: Robert( Korey), Christopher (Alice), William Matthew (Kelly), Nancy H. Sulovski (Jake), Scott (Kendall),



Frederick (Kelly), John Jr, and Marguerite Winstead; 9 great grandchildren; John Robert, Mary Abigail, Caroline, Zachary, Charles, Brooklyn, Makena Hickling, Barrett and Luke Sulovski. Two step-sisters, Shirley Anne Kerslake Southmayd (Alan); Margery Kerslake Robertiello, a brother-in-law William Abt (Dorothy) and several nieces, nephews. Fred graduated from Binghamton Central High School in 1943, finished a year at Cornell University and enlisted in the Navy in June of 1944. He returned to Cornell in the fall of 1945 graduating in Feb. 1948 with a BEE. In addition he attended Case Western Reserve for a semester before beginning his 40 years of employment with New York State Electric and Gas starting as a cadet engineer. In his years at NYSE&G he held a number of different positions, most notably as Manager of Power Supply and System Operations. He also attended graduate programs at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Michigan. Fred's avocations were numerous. Late in his thirties he took lessons in oil painting from the curator of the Auburn Museum; from oils he moved into water colors and during his retirement years while traveling extensively with Bobbie he was constantly sketching the sights he was enjoying. He also found new interest after retirement in water fowl carving and devoted hours to creating both decoy size and full size models of ducks, geese and loons. When his eyesight began to fail he shifted to acrylics.



He loved reading, especially US history and most particularly he became something of an expert about the Civil War years, WWI and WW II. In the years after he moved to Good Shepherd Village he entertained residents with power-point talks about early New York State history. Fred's greatest joy came from fishing Canadian waters, conditioned by a father who was raised in Dawson Territory and fished all his life. He relished hours in a boat trolling for speckled trout and wall-eyes and canoeing in small Canadian lakes. He "chased the blues" many a summer deep-sea fishing off the Jersey Coast. When he wasn't on the water he chased that little white golf ball. Fred loved all things "Cornell". For forty years or more he could be found, with Bobbie, sitting in the 'Crescent' on a Saturday afternoon following the plight of Cornell's 'eleven'. Throughout his adult years he and Bobbie made many friends playing bridge, traveled, and reminisced about the sites they saw. Fred also served, at various times on the Boards of Deacons, Elders and many years as a Trustee for the former First Presbyterian Church of Binghamton. The family would like to thank the staff and administration at Good Shephard for the loving care they provided Fred the last three years of his life. Funeral services will be at United Presbyterian Church of Binghamton, 42 Chenango St on Monday, July 22nd. Calling hours are at 10 am followed by services at 11 am. The family will welcome friends to celebrate Fred's life at an informal lunch at 1:30 in the Social Hall at Good Shepherd Village. The committal will be at the convenience of the family at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers a gift in Fred's name may be made to Good Shepherd Communities Foundation - Continuing Care or to a . Arrangements by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 20 to July 21, 2019