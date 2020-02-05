Services
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
For more information about
William Griffin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. "Bill" Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William G. "Bill" Griffin Obituary
William G. "Bill" Griffin, 87, of Forest Lake, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1932 in Binghamton, NY, to the late Joseph R. and Helen J. (Butler) Griffin.

He is survived by his five siblings and their spouses, Catherine Hardy, Binghamton, NY, Don Griffin, Friendsville, PA, Bernie and Mary Martha Griffin, Binghamton, NY, Barbara Winnie, FL, Mike and Mary Ellen Griffin, Friendsville, PA, several nieces, nephews, cousins. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Rita Griffin and Doris Keesler and brother Bob Griffin.

Bill worked as an auto mechanic for Dan & Jim's Exxon Station in Vestal, NY as well as Joe Trabucco Chevrolet in Owego, NY. Bill was an avid racing fan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday February 8, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church, with Rev. Casimir Stanis officiating. Interment will be held in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 9:30-10 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name can be made to the Forest Lake Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 346, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -