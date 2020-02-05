|
|
William G. "Bill" Griffin, 87, of Forest Lake, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1932 in Binghamton, NY, to the late Joseph R. and Helen J. (Butler) Griffin.
He is survived by his five siblings and their spouses, Catherine Hardy, Binghamton, NY, Don Griffin, Friendsville, PA, Bernie and Mary Martha Griffin, Binghamton, NY, Barbara Winnie, FL, Mike and Mary Ellen Griffin, Friendsville, PA, several nieces, nephews, cousins. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Rita Griffin and Doris Keesler and brother Bob Griffin.
Bill worked as an auto mechanic for Dan & Jim's Exxon Station in Vestal, NY as well as Joe Trabucco Chevrolet in Owego, NY. Bill was an avid racing fan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday February 8, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church, with Rev. Casimir Stanis officiating. Interment will be held in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 9:30-10 a.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name can be made to the Forest Lake Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 346, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020