Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Vetrino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. "Bill" Vetrino Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William G. "Bill" Vetrino Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" G. Vetrino, Jr.

Endicott - William "Bill" G. Vetrino, Jr., 71, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, William G. and Mary Vetrino, Sr., his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard & Freda Holmes and brother-in-law Bruce Holmes.He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patti and their sons and daughters-in-law, Tony & Jen Vetrino, Mike Vetrino and Joe & Kelly Vetrino; beloved grandchildren Rocco & Gia Vetrino and Dominic, Gianna "GiGi" and Briella Vetrino; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rose & Chuck Gregory and Brian & Katie Holmes; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; many aunts, uncles and special friends. Bill enjoyed traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach and trying his luck at the casinos, but most of all he enjoyed time with family and making meals, especially during the holidays. He was a kind, loving husband, father and grandfather who would do anything for anyone. Although he was a man of few words, his actions spoke volumes. His temper, one-line jokes , smooth card skills and gentle little grin will be missed.

The family will receive friends at the Wm. R Chase & Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10-12pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 12pm. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Assn., or Juvenile Diabetes, 6390 Fly Road # 104, E. Syracuse, NY 13057 in Bill's name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -