William "Bill" G. Vetrino, Jr.
Endicott - William "Bill" G. Vetrino, Jr., 71, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, William G. and Mary Vetrino, Sr., his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard & Freda Holmes and brother-in-law Bruce Holmes.He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patti and their sons and daughters-in-law, Tony & Jen Vetrino, Mike Vetrino and Joe & Kelly Vetrino; beloved grandchildren Rocco & Gia Vetrino and Dominic, Gianna "GiGi" and Briella Vetrino; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rose & Chuck Gregory and Brian & Katie Holmes; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; many aunts, uncles and special friends. Bill enjoyed traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach and trying his luck at the casinos, but most of all he enjoyed time with family and making meals, especially during the holidays. He was a kind, loving husband, father and grandfather who would do anything for anyone. Although he was a man of few words, his actions spoke volumes. His temper, one-line jokes , smooth card skills and gentle little grin will be missed.
The family will receive friends at the Wm. R Chase & Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10-12pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 12pm. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Assn., or Juvenile Diabetes, 6390 Fly Road # 104, E. Syracuse, NY 13057 in Bill's name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020