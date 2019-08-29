Services
Alavon Direct Cremation Service
731 Beville Rd.
South Daytona, FL 32119
386-322-2510
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ganisin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ganisin


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Ganisin Obituary
William Ganisin

Port Orange, FL - William Ganisin, 73, of Port Orange Fl (formerly of Johnson City NY) passed away August 22, 2019. He was born October 19, 1945 in Gilbertown Al, son of Basil and Lavern Ganisin. Bill was a graduate of Binghamton Central and Harpur College. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, golfing, his crossword puzzles, cheering on the NY Giants, NY Mets and the Crimson Tide; however his greatest pleasure was spending time with his grandbabies.

Bill was predeceased by his parents and his longtime companion, Lynn Kalka.

Bill is survived by and will terribly missed by his children, Melissa (John) and David; his four beloved grandchildren, Julia, Jordan, Braedon and Abby; his sisters Lois (Tom) Crimmins and Linda (John) Crimmins; nieces and nephews Kim (George), Jim (Lisa), Jeff (Michelle) and Jenn (Bill); several great nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date in NY, as he couldn't wait to come home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now