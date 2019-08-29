|
|
William Ganisin
Port Orange, FL - William Ganisin, 73, of Port Orange Fl (formerly of Johnson City NY) passed away August 22, 2019. He was born October 19, 1945 in Gilbertown Al, son of Basil and Lavern Ganisin. Bill was a graduate of Binghamton Central and Harpur College. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, golfing, his crossword puzzles, cheering on the NY Giants, NY Mets and the Crimson Tide; however his greatest pleasure was spending time with his grandbabies.
Bill was predeceased by his parents and his longtime companion, Lynn Kalka.
Bill is survived by and will terribly missed by his children, Melissa (John) and David; his four beloved grandchildren, Julia, Jordan, Braedon and Abby; his sisters Lois (Tom) Crimmins and Linda (John) Crimmins; nieces and nephews Kim (George), Jim (Lisa), Jeff (Michelle) and Jenn (Bill); several great nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date in NY, as he couldn't wait to come home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 29, 2019