William Grausgruber



Windsor, NY - On July 3, we lost our beloved father, William T. Grausgruber (Bill), 82, of Windsor, NY. He passed away after a long struggle with Parkinson's. Bill was predeceased by his parents Albert and Marion Grausgruber; sister Mary Ann, brother Tommy and granddaughter Gretchen.



He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra; children, Lisa Stanard, Nancy Colburn (Bill), Matt Grausgruber (Carolynn), Jill Houseknecht (Jason), Tom Grausgruber (Missy) Grandchildren; Curtis, Mark, Joe, Katy, Gracie, Emmi, Mitchell, Dalton, Jamie, Taylor, Rachel, Sarah, Kassie, Keegan, Dylan, Ryan, Matthew, and Hunter, Great Grandchildren; Elijah and Genevieve; sisters Peggy (Paul), Francy (Don) and brother-in-law Chuck, and numerous nieces and nephews that he truly adored.



Bill was a native of Susquehanna and attended Laurel Hill Academy. He received his BS in Art Ed. at Kutztown University and completed his graduate work at SUNY Binghamton, Cortland and Buffalo. He worked for WSKG, STETA and for over 30 years, as an Art teacher at the Windsor School district where he inspired many and was known to spend late nights with the ladies at Monday night art class.



Bill was an accomplished artist most known for his realistic landscapes of our area. But his talent was not limited to just paintings. He also sculpted in clay and wood, did taxidermy, painted on motorcycles and trucks, murals, icons for the church and signs for the Village of Windsor to name a few. In addition, he was extremely charitable. He donated works to many causes and organizations. He was deeply religious, attending Our Lady of Lourdes in Windsor. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, motorcycle riding, taking photos for his paintings and spending time with his family.



We will be forever grateful to the staff of SNF for their continuous and dedicated care of our dad, especially in the time of quarantine when his family could not be present.



We have lost one of the most humble, quiet, honest, loving individuals to walk this earth. He will be missed dearly and we cherish every moment we were blessed to have with him.



We will welcome friends and family to Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave, Susquehanna, PA on Monday July 6th from 4 to 7 p.m. A private funeral for the family will be offered on Tuesday July 7th. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Parkinson's.org in memory of William Grausgruber.









