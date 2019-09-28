Services
William H. ("Bill") Athawes

William ("Bill") H. Athawes

William H. Athawes passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Nancy Schofield Athawes, his son William Mark Athawes (Kathryn Schepp), and his extended family, Rick and Maria Corwin, grandson Eric Corwin (Danielle Spalik), granddaughter Brittany Corwin, sister Carol Nolph, and sister-in-law Sally Williams. He was predeceased by his daughter Nora Athawes Corwin. Bill was born and raised in Penn Yan, graduated from R.I.T and worked for IBM as a mechanical engineer. The family would like to thank his caregivers at Lourdes Hospital, at Vestal Park Rehab, and at home, Valerie Jacoby. Funeral arrangements are private.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
