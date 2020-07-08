William H CardenVestal Center - William H. Carden, 82, of Vestal, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 6, 2020. The son of the late William and Ruth (Parker) Carden, he was also predeceased by brothers-in-law Richard (Doris) Paetzold and Robert (Jacqueline) Paetzold, and by numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of sixty years, Lela Paetzold Carden; sons Timothy, Daniel (Cynthia), Kevin (Mary), and Sean (Aimee Lewis); daughter Ruthanne (Michael) Bulman; grandchildren T.J., Ryan, Matthew, Megan and Melissa Carden, Kyle and Corey Carden, Patrick and Julia Carden, Morgan, Jacob and Samuel Bulman, Halie, Luke and Jack Carden, McKenzie Lewis and Jada Crane; two adored great grandsons Leland and Maddox; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and cherished friend Esther Donovan, who was like the sister he never had.Bill graduated from St. Patrick's Academy in Binghamton, NY and Broome Community College, and attended SUNY Binghamton. He served for six years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He began working for IBM in June of 1956, retiring after thirty-seven years of service, which he commemorated with a much-anticipated trip to Ireland. Bill pursued his college education while working full-time and raising five children. He instilled the importance of education in all his kids.Bill was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church and the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Binghamton; he was a lifetime member of Vestal Elks Lodge #2508. He was an avid reader, gardener and overall sports enthusiast. Bill was readily involved in his sons' Vestal youth sporting leagues over the years. Some of his fondest memories were of helping to coach during the inaugural seasons of the Vestal Youth Football League in the early 1970s.He leaves his family with memories of attending games in Yankee stadium, stories of his watching the TC Triplets, rooting for the NY Giants, the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Bill also enjoyed cheering on his children's and grandchildren's many sporting activities. He often could be found enjoying his sons' many softball games and tournaments with his "Pepsi" bottle in hand, but was most proud of his son Sean's accomplishment of receiving a scholarship to play football at Ohio State."May God give you …For every storm a rainbow, For every tear, a smile. For every care, a promise, And a blessing in each trial. For every problem life sends, A faithful friend to share, For every sigh, a sweet song, And an answer for each prayer."The family will receive friends at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St. Vestal on Friday, July 10th from 5 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal on Saturday, July 11th at 10:30 a.m. with burial service at Calvary Cemetery immediately following. Due to Covid 19 Guidelines masks are required both in the funeral home and the church, with social distancing being observed also. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Vestal Volunteer Emergency Squad.Many thanks to the staff of Ideal Living Center and Lourdes Hospice, especially Courtney, for the kind and compassionate care she gave to her "buddy" in his final days, and the support they extended in honoring Bill's wish of being home, surrounded by his loving family.