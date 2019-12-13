|
William "Bill" H. Casterlin, originally from Binghamton, NY, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota, FL. Born February 28, 1943. Bill served in the United States Navy and was proudly employed by the Ironworkers Local 158 in New York. He was a loving, caring husband to his wife, Margaret (Maggie) Casterlin, of 35 years; a wonderful father/father-in-law to his son Brian and Monica Casterlin/Vestal and Mark Nowak/Binghamton, NY and to his special "favorite" daughter Leeanne Stavarz/Venice, FL. Affectionately known as "Pop", he was adored by his grandchildren Alex Casterlin/Vestal, NY and Seth, Shane and Simon Stavarz all of Venice, FL. Bill was a beloved brother to his siblings Roberta Hansen/Seneca Falls, NY; Ruth Taylor/Endicott, NY; Rebecca Trietley/Conway, MA; Robert and MaryBeth Deer/New Port Richey, FL and Richard Deer/Endicott, NY. And a beloved Uncle to a great many of nieces and nephews. Bill (Pop) will be deeply and dearly missed by all who knew him. A military service will be held at 3pm on December 19th, 2019 at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, 2019