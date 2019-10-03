|
William H. Miller
Windsor - William Henry Miller 90, of Windsor passed away September 30, 2019. He was predeceased by his son John William Miller; his parents Arthur and Bernice(Musselman) Miller; and his siblings Arthur Jr., Audrey, Marilyn and Beverly. Bill is survived by his loving wife of Mary (Allen) Miller and his children Sid (Sue) Miller, Sylvia (Jeffrey) Green, Jim (Barbara) Miller, also surviving are his adored grandchildren (each one was his "favorite") Kate (Nick) Miller-Corcoran, Audrey (Spero) Zervos, Sally (Jason) Greene, Jenny (Cosimo Pagano) Green, Nick (Jordan Barnes) Miller, Andrea Miller, Eric Miller, and precious great-grandchildren Zoey Miller-Corcoran and Peter Zervos. Bill's sister, Gwendolyn Miller; many nieces, nephews and friends also survive him. Bill worked hard all his life taking care of his family and friends. He was a partner with his sons at Miller Farms. He proudly served as a Trustee and later Mayor of the Village of Windsor as well as a Broome County Legislator. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10am until 12 noon at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will follow at 12 noon. Burial will be in Knox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in memory of Johnny Miller. "Tell 'em I tried"
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019