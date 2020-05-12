William H. WiermanVestal - William H. Wierman, 91, of Vestal, passed away on Sunday, June 10, 2020 at Vestal Park Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Q. Wierman, his son Mark Wierman and his brother, Edward Wierman. He is survived by his brothers, Robert Wierman of Syracuse and Richard Wierman of Endwell and his sister Shirley Killoran of Syracuse. He is also survived by his son, William Q. Wierman, his daughter-in-law Mary Dobransky and his daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Brien Carroll of San Antonio, Texas, as well as their children, Andrew and Bailey Carroll and Tara and Jared Davis, and his great-grandchildren Avery, Adaleigh and Anderson Davis. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the Army and worked as a salesman for many years. A Funeral Mass will be held in the future at the family's convenience.