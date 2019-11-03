|
William Hastings Edwards
Manlius - William Hastings Edwards, of Manlius, went home to the Lord on October 31, 2019, peacefully in his sleep. William was born on October 16, 1947, the son of Rhoda and David Edwards. William is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Carr Edwards: his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Hamilton and Victoria DeLollo Edwards; sister, Anne Edwards Smith and brother, Timothy Edwards. William was blessed with a grand-daughter, Evangeline Ann Edwards, in July of 2019 and she was the apple of his eye. William enjoyed his years with his numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends. For all those who knew William, he was larger than life. He was a man who transcended life itself, and made everyone around him a better person. William was a faithful public servant his entire life, spanning a career in the military, law enforcement, and security. William was a veteran, where he served in the United States Army in Vietnam from 1969-1970, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal. William called many places home through the years, but Syracuse and the suburbs of Philadelphia, PA were always the closest to his heart. William was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed watching the games each week, often frustrated (until 2018!). William often would text and call Christopher during the games to celebrate…or commiserate, depending on the day. William was also a lover of military history, and took it upon himself to write numerous backgrounds on veterans from his family, and that of friends as well. However, nothing filled his heart more than to be with his family. From his childhood in Upstate New York, to his summers on Wolfe Island, Ontario, to his many happy years in West Chester, PA where he made his home for more than 30 years, William always gave the best advice, the best hugs, and his smile could light up the room. William will be sorely missed. The world is a lesser place without him. Funeral services will be held 11:00am Thursday at Nichols Funeral Home, 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862. Friends of the family may call Thursday from 10:00am to 11:00am at Nichols Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will follow in Lisle Village Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019