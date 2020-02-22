|
William I. Coleman
Hobart - William I. Coleman, 76 of Hobart, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020 at Delhi Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Friends and relatives are invited to call on the family from 4-7pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the MacArthur Funeral Home, 15 Buntline Drive, Stamford, where a service will follow at 7pm. A memorial service is scheduled at Countryside Christian Chapel, 42 Bull Creek Road, Itasca, NY at 11:00AM on Monday, February 24, 2020 with Pastor Bruce Glazier officiating. A committal service will occur in the spring in Greene, NY.
In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of William may be made to a .
Please visit www.macarthurfh.com to share a condolence with the Coleman family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020