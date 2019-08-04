Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent De Paul Blessed Sacrament Church
Vestal, NY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
William J. Colavito Jr.


1956 - 2019
William J. Colavito Jr. Obituary
William J. Colavito, Jr.

Maine - William J. "Bill" Colavito, Jr. February 1, 1956 - August 1, 2019. Son, brother, life partner. We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our brother, Bill, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Predeceased by our father, William J. Colavito, Sr., and infant nephew Daniel W. Colavito. Survived by our mother, Bertha; Brothers Dan (GA); Larry and wife Paula Keely Colavito; sister Mary Catherine Karsko and brother-in-law Ron Karsko; loving partner Vallerie Pomeroy. Nephew Marc (Amanda) Colavito (GA); nieces Haley and Kathryn Colavito; Julia (Chad) Beck; Nina (Eric) Faling; Great-Nieces and nephew, Brooklyn and Berkley Colavito (GA), Ella Beck; Wynn and Lux Faling; and many surviving cousins.

Bill was a Marine Corps Veteran. As an avid outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed his yearly hunting trips to Canada. He retired last August from B-T BOCES. His illness prevented him from his and Val's wish to buy a boat and go fishing with their dog, "Mollie". A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Tuesday at 10am at St. Vincent De Paul Blessed Sacrament Church in Vestal. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The National Wildlife Foundation. THANK YOU, Val, for taking such good care of our brother.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
