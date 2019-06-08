William J. Evans, Jr.



Binghamton - William J. Evans, Jr. (Bill) 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born on June 2, 1940 in Dickson City, PA and moved to Maine, NY as a youngster. He was predeceased by his parents William and Sophie Evans and his mother-in-law and father-in-law Angelina and Natale Trasolini and his sister-in-law Mary Rose Trasolini. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marie and their children Brian (Kay) and Nathan (Reiley), his brother Leslie (Joan) Evans and his brother-in-law Henry Trasolini and Mary Ellen Campos, and his grandchildren Sarah, Ean and Carson who meant the world to him, also his nieces and nephews Dr. Nick and Karen Trasolini, Julie and Mark McWright, Mary Jo Slavik, Dr. Chris and Ann Vaughn who were always there for him and several great nieces and nephews who were very special to him. He was employed at NYSE&G for 33 years. He always enjoyed his motorcycles and was one of the founding members of the Triple Cities Chopper Club. He was a great cook-he was the Gravy Master. He loved going to the gym any chance he had, fishing, photography and skiing, but most of all he loved attending his grandchildren's games. He and his wife loved vacationing in the New England States and spending time on the beaches at the Jersey Shore with his family with many wonderful memories. He was kind and thoughtful and would do anything for you. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a . A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Cor. of Court & Fayette Sts. On Monday, June 10 at 10:00am with visitation in the church from 8:30am to 10:00am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 8 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary