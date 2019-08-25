|
|
William J. McCann
Owego - Today we do not mourn, but rejoice for our beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather went to be with his Lord on August 22, 2019.
A family man, devoted Christian, loved children, kind and honest whom people respected for his extraordinary integrity. Known for his love and faith in Jesus, he never hesitated to tell you he loved you and treated everyone as a gift.
A Navy veteran, he served on the USS Robert H. McCard during the Korean Conflict. He was a proud participant of Honor Flight.
After retiring from both IBM and Lockheed Martin in Owego, NY, he moved to Victor to be near family.
Predeceased by his parents Mary Regan and Peter McCann, four brothers, three sister's-in-laws, Joseph (Ann), John (Rochelle), Kathleen, Robert and Donald; two sisters and their husbands, Catherine (Russ) Malavenda, his twin Julia Marilyn (Fred) Aumuller, his son-in-law Gary Breslin, and Jean, Bill's loving wife of 58 years.
Survived by his brother Peter McCann, his sister-in-law Carolyn; his sons and their wives, Kevin (Melissa), Brian (Stacey), Bill (Clare), James (Michelle), Denis (Heather); his beloved daughters Maureen Breslin and Kathleen; and nineteen grandchildren. He is also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.
He donated his body to the University of Rochester Anatomical program.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Sword & the Spirit Christian Fellowship in Owego, NY (37 Dickenson Road) at 2pm on August 31st.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Tioga County Rural Ministries.
To share a memory or send condolences to the family visit www.rochestercremation.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 25, 2019