Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
William J. Murray

William J. Murray Obituary
William J. Murray

Kirkwood - Passed away on July 10th. He was predeceased by his wife Doris (Benedict) Murray. He is survived by three daughters and husbands, Diane Murray & Tom Canny, Debbie & Gary Colpitts, Denise & Gerald Paradis. Stepchildren and spouses , Geraldine & Gary Ives, Nadine & Neil Hartman, Gary & Cat Benedict, Cathleen Benedict, Jeff & Ruthie Benedict & Daniel Benedict. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a World War II Veteran. He was a truck driver and an Ouaquaga Fire Department Volunteer for many years. A Special thank you to his Hospice nurses and all his friends at Valley View Apartments. Arrangements will be made at a later date. AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019
