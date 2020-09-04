1/1
William J. Salvemini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Salvemini

Endwell - William J. Salvemini 74, devoted husband, father and grandfather passed away Wednesday September 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family, ending a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. He was predeceased by his mother and father Barbara and Nicholas Salvemini, his Aunts; Carmella Bean, Esther Starley and Betty Robertson. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Dianne Salvemini, two daughters; Diana Salvemini and Jenny DiFulvio (Dominick), three grandchildren; Tressa Evans, Dylan Smith, Francessca Difulvio and many cousins.

Bill was a graduate of Binghamton North Highschool. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War having served for the U.S. Army. After working for IBM for 21years he retired. Bill was an avid drummer who played for many bands throughout the Southern Tier until his children were born, they became the center of his universe. Later in life he enjoyed traveling with his wife to different venues sharing his musical talents with other bands. Bill was a member of the Church of the Holy Family. He was a very gentle soul who put others ahead of himself right up until the very end, He cherished the days working on his model trains and hanging by the pool with the family. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his ability to light up a room with merely his presence.

We wish to thank Bill's team of extraordinary home health care aides; Latasha, Tisha and Sharima who took amazing care of him so that he could remain at home. We would also like to thank Dr. John Welch, Lourdes at home, Hospice and the many others who assisted us along this journey.

A Funeral Mass will offered at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell, Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the Church of the Holy Family, Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Bill's memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 441 West Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 4 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved