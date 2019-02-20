Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
For more information about
William Santasiero
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Santasiero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. "Billy" Santasiero


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William J. "Billy" Santasiero Obituary
William "Billy" J. Santasiero

Binghamton - William "Billy" Santasiero, 77 of Binghamton, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Mercy House, Endicott, NY. Bill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Craig and Wendy, 3 nephews David and Kenneth Santasiero, Ronald Bertram along with other family and friends and his faithful feline companion Louie. Bill was predeceased by his wife Donna, their son Scott & brother James.

For over 50 years, Bill was a member of Carpenters Local 281 and was a superintendent for William H. Lane, Inc. Construction for 30 years. His interests of motorcycles, cars, golf, horseshoes and other activities connected Bill with many friends throughout the years.

The family will received friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5-7pm. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Chenango Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760 or Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850. A special thank you to everyone involved in Bill's care.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.