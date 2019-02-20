|
William "Billy" J. Santasiero
Binghamton - William "Billy" Santasiero, 77 of Binghamton, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Mercy House, Endicott, NY. Bill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Craig and Wendy, 3 nephews David and Kenneth Santasiero, Ronald Bertram along with other family and friends and his faithful feline companion Louie. Bill was predeceased by his wife Donna, their son Scott & brother James.
For over 50 years, Bill was a member of Carpenters Local 281 and was a superintendent for William H. Lane, Inc. Construction for 30 years. His interests of motorcycles, cars, golf, horseshoes and other activities connected Bill with many friends throughout the years.
The family will received friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5-7pm. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Chenango Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760 or Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850. A special thank you to everyone involved in Bill's care.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019