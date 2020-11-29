William KelleyVestal - William Edward "Bill" Kelley, a long-time resident of Vestal, New York, passed away November 24, 2020 from the effects of Alzheimer's Disease and Covid-19. He was 95.Bill was pre-deceased by his wife of almost 68 years, the love of his life, Helen Jean "Jeannie" (Miles) Kelley, by his older sister Mary Elizabeth Kelley (Lynch), by his younger sister Helen Frances Kelley, and by a cousin, Monsignor John Lynch who was also raised by his parents.Bill is survived by three sons (and their spouses), William Kevin Kelley (Debbie Heath), Christopher Mark Kelley (Marilyn Edwards), and Timothy John Kelley, and by one daughter, Robin Jean Kelley (Joseph Schuster), and seven grandchildren: Heather (Todd) & Sean (Tricia) Kelley, Brendan (Jon) & Mark (Melika) Kelley, Bridget Nesbitt (Chris), and Brian & Noah Schuster. At the time of his death, Bill had one great grandchild, Rory Ethan Kelley-Mirando.Bill was born in Bennington, Vermont September 30, 1925, the son of Francis Patrick "Frank" Kelley and Helen Theresa "Ella" (Lynch) Kelley. Bill attended Bennington High School where he played on the Varsity Baseball team and Basketball teams. He was President of his senior class and Vice-President of his sophomore class and President of the Student Council his senior year. Bill was a reporter and assistant sports editor for the Catamount student newspaper. He was President of the Harlequin drama club his senior year and had roles in "Twelfth Night", "Captain Applejack", and "Why the Chimes Rang" and was part of the Senior Review. He graduated from Bennington High School in 1943.He served in the US Navy during World War II and was stationed on Guam. On his return to the United States, Bill wed "Jeannie" on September 7, 1947.Bill attended Arnold College (now part of the University of Bridgeport) where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education on June 4, 1950. Bill was a Student Council member, the sophomore class Treasurer and the junior and senior class President. He was President of the Newman Club, and a member of the Varsity Club. He was a pitcher on the Arnold College baseball team. Bill went on to obtain a Master's Degree from Syracuse University in 1951 and took a number of post graduate courses at St. Lawrence University.Bill began his career teaching Physical Education in the Waddington school district in Northern New York State. After a brief stint as a Physical Education instructor in the nearby Madrid, NY school district he became a guidance counselor and vice-principal in the Lisbon, NY school district, also in Northern New York.In 1961, Bill became an Associate Director of Admissions for the State University of New York at Binghamton where he worked until his retirement in 1985. Bill greatly enjoyed traveling about the state of New York to represent SUNY Binghamton at high school "college nights" and he developed manyfriendships with his colleagues across the state. He was a mentor to many young college admissions professionals throughout the state and was President of the SUNYCAP college admissions professional organization.Bill was a life-long New York Giants and Boston Red Sox fan. He and his sons spent many years attending the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies and major league baseball game each year in Cooperstown, NY. He enjoyed attending Binghamton University basketball games and in more recent years enjoyed attending Binghamton Mets baseball games.Bill was a long-standing member of Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Vestal, where he served as an usher for many years. Bill was a volunteer for "Meals on Wheels".In their later years, Bill and Jeannie enjoyed trips to Cape Cod and Europe (including Italy and Ireland) and bus excursions to see the sights in the United States. Bill enjoyed long walks with the many family dogs and was lovingly referred to as the "Mayor of Verna Drive'. Bill was a wonderful coach, friend, husband, father, and grandfather.The family wishes to express its thanks to Dad's many care givers at the Brookdale Vestal West assisted living facility (especially Dee and Joann) and at the Good Shepherd Village at Endwell skilled nursing facility. Thanks also to Deacon Dale Crotsley for his many visits with Dad.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday 10:30 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott Friday afternoon from 2 to 4 pm. Donations in memory of Bill can be made to your local "Meals on Wheels" or food bank. Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, social distancing, and managing the number of visitors at one time.