William "Pa" Kilmer
McDonough - William "Pa" Kilmer, March 2, 1954- July 15,2019. Survived by his loving wife Angela, son Corey Joe, daughter Jessica and Will Merrill, grandchildren whom he loved and cherished Gabe "Boone", Wyatt "Crockett", Avery "Crickett"' and Easton, life long friend Bobby Gates, a sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bill lived for his family, a proud father, loving grandfather, wonderful husband and friend. He touched the hearts of many with his smile and laughter. A celebration of his life will be held at his home at the convenience of his family. Arrangements by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019