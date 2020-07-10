William "Bill" Kocik
Binghamton - William "Bill" E. Kocik, 91, went to be in the arms of our Lord on March 12, 2020. He was born and raised in Binghamton, NY, the son of John and Carrie Kocik.
He is survived by his adoring wife of 65 years Margery (LaBombard) Kocik, sister Jane (Kocik) Lawrence and brother-in-law Norman, sister-in-law Veronica Kocik, son Michael J. Kocik and his wife Debbie, daughter Anne M. Kocik-Gunther, daughter Pamela J. Wright and her husband Wyndle, son James E. Kocik and partner Dean Lamsa, nephew John Kocik and wife Amy, grandchildren Caitlyne J. Kocik, Victoria A. Gunther and Travis G. Wright, two godchildren Larry Gokey and David Lawrence, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother John (Jack) Kocik and sister-in-law Francine Kocik, brother Richard (Dick) Kocik, sister Janet Doebler and brother-in-law Neil Doebler, son-in-law Brian Gunther, and infant son Stephen Kocik.
Bill enlisted in the United States Navy in October 1945 and served on the USS Prairie, USS Deuel, USS Strong, USS English, USS Rooks, and USS Charles Sperry. He received the Korean Service, Navy Occupation, and United Nations Service medals for service during the Korean War. He retired from the Navy as Senior Chief Petty Officer in 1965 after 20 years of service. Bill was proud to serve his country and always kept his uniform freshly pressed. After returning to Binghamton, Bill worked as supervisor in the Engineering Department's power plant at General Hospital and retired after 25 years.
He was a member of American Legion Post 80, the Binghamton Elks Lodge, and the Moose Lodge. He volunteered as a firearms instructor for the Police Athletic League at the Binghamton Rifle Club for a number of years. Bill was a member of The Parish of Saints John and Andrew Catholic Church in Binghamton.
Bill enjoyed ballroom dancing with his wife Margery, traveling, and playing cards with relatives and friends. In 2015, Bill was honored to receive his high school diploma from Binghamton High School. He was also a frequent guest as "Sailor Bill" on Don Giovanni's Show, IHeart Radio WINR. Bill was a good talker and relished retelling his stories and jokes. He will be missed.
Entombment services with military honors will be held 11:00 am, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, 3997 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America
