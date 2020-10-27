William Korutz

Wow,, who's that guy? Coach Korutz stepped out of his black Cadillac convertible and stared at a bunch of us gathered on the field. Wearing a Dayton T shirt and football spikes, someone said " A new coach ", and the legend began. Football at Vestal was never the same. It breaks my heart to hear of the passing of such a wonderful man, an educator, coach and family man. I knew Coach well and he shared many stories with me, the shoe hanging over his desk at Dayton, a reminder what loomed ahead if he didn't study. His upbringing by his older sister, and being a Korutz brother, brothers steeped in local legend in Johnson City, his days at Dayton, his NFL career, and much more. A gentle giant of a man, but a more caring and sincere man never existed. Myself and others helped build his house in Pennsylvania, always a fun day and great memories. The Korutz family has lost a mainstay,, but so many others like myself who Bill touched along the way, suffer their pain, as well as untold legions of kids Bill helped along the way. Words cannot express the loss of such of a wonderful wonderful man. My very deepest condolences to his family. Rest In Peace Coach, no one deserves it more than you.

Bill Pendlebury

Friend