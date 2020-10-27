William Korutz
Brackney - William Korutz, 84, of Brackney, PA died peacefully on October 23, 2020 at the Gardens in Tunkhannock PA. Bill was a graduate of Jonson City High Schoool and the university of Dayton OH. His post-graduate studies were completed at Cornell University and Hartwick College.
Bill had a "Hell of a Ride" in life. Playing pro ball with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. He shared his love of the sport and mentored many young people through coaching and teaching in Dayton and Vestal Central High School. He had a long career as Vice Principle of Johnson City High School.
William is survived by his wife Carol Korutz and children: Tanya Bevilacqua and Bryan (Elizabeth) Korutz. Grandchildren: Luka Bevilacqua, and Alice and Beatrice Korutz. Many nieces, nephews, many extended relatives and special friends.
The family would like to extend an abundance of gratitude to Brookdale Vestal West, The Gardens at Tunkhannock and Compassionate Care Hospice. A Celebration of Williams life will occur at a future date. Those who wish may consider a donation to Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org
, 185 Research Drive Pittston, PA 18640 570-908-2222
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com
Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.