William Korutz

Brackney - William Korutz, 84, of Brackney, PA died peacefully on October 23, 2020 at the Gardens in Tunkhannock PA. Bill was a graduate of Jonson City High Schoool and the university of Dayton OH. His post-graduate studies were completed at Cornell University and Hartwick College.

Bill had a "Hell of a Ride" in life. Playing pro ball with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. He shared his love of the sport and mentored many young people through coaching and teaching in Dayton and Vestal Central High School. He had a long career as Vice Principle of Johnson City High School.

William is survived by his wife Carol Korutz and children: Tanya Bevilacqua and Bryan (Elizabeth) Korutz. Grandchildren: Luka Bevilacqua, and Alice and Beatrice Korutz. Many nieces, nephews, many extended relatives and special friends.

The family would like to extend an abundance of gratitude to Brookdale Vestal West, The Gardens at Tunkhannock and Compassionate Care Hospice. A Celebration of Williams life will occur at a future date. Those who wish may consider a donation to Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org, 185 Research Drive Pittston, PA 18640 570-908-2222

Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.





Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
October 28, 2020
I always admired Bills commitment to education and in doing what was in the best interests of the students at JC. He had a difficult and challenging job which he did while maintaining a positive and constructive attitude. An excellent educator, much to be admired.
Ken Turner
Coworker
October 28, 2020
Add another Photo from JCHS over 50 years Reunion.
Bob Sebesta
Friend
October 28, 2020
I graduated in 1974 from Johnson City. I remember vice principal Kruetz Was stern but fair. Remember working on his car in Mr. Johnson’s class. I never knew he was pro football that’s pretty awesome. he definitely helped a lot Johnson City children. My deepest sympathy to the family. Ken Fortier Past student
Ken Fortier
Student
October 28, 2020

Like to add photo
Bob Sebesta
Friend
October 28, 2020
Mr Korutz was the vice principal at Johnson city when I was a student , even then as a young kid you new when he was in the room or walking in the hallways, he had quite a presence when he was around. He always had my back, at the same time tried to teach me life lessons also. Thank you for that Mr Korutz.!
Rest In Peace .
George sherba
Friend
October 28, 2020
Mr. Korutz, as I would always call him, the best walking partner anyone could ever have. From the time I was in high school, all through the years we would talk about family, friends and many other topics. We would laugh and cry. He was misunderstood by many, loved by many and a loyal friend. I was one of the fortunate ones to call him my friend.
Fondly, Martha Williams
Martha L Williams
Friend
October 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Tony and Maureen Srnka
Friend
October 28, 2020
Our prayers are with you.
jerry & Sylvia Tokos
jerry h tokos
Friend
October 28, 2020
I’m sorry for your loss. Bill was a person with great advice and kindness all through my high school years. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Mark Dellapenna
Friend
October 28, 2020
I did not know Bill but have heard so much from Carol whom I have known since 2007. Carol ,our prayers are with you and your family.
Toni and Carl
Toni Schweder
Friend
October 28, 2020
Wow,, who's that guy? Coach Korutz stepped out of his black Cadillac convertible and stared at a bunch of us gathered on the field. Wearing a Dayton T shirt and football spikes, someone said " A new coach ", and the legend began. Football at Vestal was never the same. It breaks my heart to hear of the passing of such a wonderful man, an educator, coach and family man. I knew Coach well and he shared many stories with me, the shoe hanging over his desk at Dayton, a reminder what loomed ahead if he didn't study. His upbringing by his older sister, and being a Korutz brother, brothers steeped in local legend in Johnson City, his days at Dayton, his NFL career, and much more. A gentle giant of a man, but a more caring and sincere man never existed. Myself and others helped build his house in Pennsylvania, always a fun day and great memories. The Korutz family has lost a mainstay,, but so many others like myself who Bill touched along the way, suffer their pain, as well as untold legions of kids Bill helped along the way. Words cannot express the loss of such of a wonderful wonderful man. My very deepest condolences to his family. Rest In Peace Coach, no one deserves it more than you.
Bill Pendlebury
Friend
October 28, 2020
Carol & family sorry for your loss. Bill & I go way back. I played football with him at JCHS plus we were looked at by the Air Force Academy:we took test & physical at Sampson Air Force Base. He will be missed.
Bob Sebesta
Friend
October 28, 2020
Mr.Korutz was such a very understanding Man. He was my mentor. I had many visits with him in his office which was an eye opener for me.He helped me get straightened out and really wanted me to make something of my life which I have done.Thank You Mr Korutz. RIP
Jeffery Swingle
Student
October 27, 2020
He will be remembered. RIP sir!
Doug Callahan
Student
October 27, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Sincerely, Sarah (Cornell) Haus
Sarah Cornell Haus
Friend
October 27, 2020
I had the good fortune to work with Bill during our mutual 30 year tenure in the Johnson City Schools.
I admired him for his unique ability in his assistant principal role as he guided and supported hundreds of JC students. He was a man of integrity with a passion for life. I did not see him much after we retired, but it appears that he sure had a life to remember. My prayers go out to his family.
Art Chambers
Coworker
