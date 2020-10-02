William L. JaskiewiczBinghamton - Age 92, from Binghamton, NY passed away peacefully in his sleep at James G. Johnston Nursing Home. He joined the Lord on September 26, 2020.He was born on October 6, 1928 and graduated from Johnson City High School.He served in the United States Air Force for three years and retired from IBM after 31 years. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Mary Seaman. He was also predeceased by his parents, Stanley Jaskiewicz and Eleanora Dembek, his sister, Helen Meadows, his brother John Jaskiewicz, and brothers and sister in laws, Thaddeus and Anne Jaskiewicz, Raymond and Ada Jaskiewicz and sister in law Dorothy Jarrett.He is survived by his brother Stanley Jarrett of California, his two nieces, Kathy Kerneen, Louisiana and Eleanor(Darryl) Willis of Endicott, NY and his nephews: Frank Meadows of Owego,NY; David Meadows, Stanley Meadows, Joe Meadows, and Richard Jarrett all of California. Also surviving him are many great nieces and nephews, and cousins both here and in Poland.He was a member of St Cyrils Church and the Chester J Jaskiewicz Post 1305 American Legion.There will be no funeral services at this time, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, N.Y.