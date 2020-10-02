1/1
William L. Jaskiewicz
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William L. Jaskiewicz

Binghamton - Age 92, from Binghamton, NY passed away peacefully in his sleep at James G. Johnston Nursing Home. He joined the Lord on September 26, 2020.

He was born on October 6, 1928 and graduated from Johnson City High School.

He served in the United States Air Force for three years and retired from IBM after 31 years. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Mary Seaman. He was also predeceased by his parents, Stanley Jaskiewicz and Eleanora Dembek, his sister, Helen Meadows, his brother John Jaskiewicz, and brothers and sister in laws, Thaddeus and Anne Jaskiewicz, Raymond and Ada Jaskiewicz and sister in law Dorothy Jarrett.

He is survived by his brother Stanley Jarrett of California, his two nieces, Kathy Kerneen, Louisiana and Eleanor(Darryl) Willis of Endicott, NY and his nephews: Frank Meadows of Owego,NY; David Meadows, Stanley Meadows, Joe Meadows, and Richard Jarrett all of California. Also surviving him are many great nieces and nephews, and cousins both here and in Poland.

He was a member of St Cyrils Church and the Chester J Jaskiewicz Post 1305 American Legion.

There will be no funeral services at this time, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, N.Y.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved