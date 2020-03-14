|
|
William Lake
Johnson City - William Lake, lifelong resident of Johnson City passed away at his home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his sister Jane. He is survived by his loving wife Fran of 59 years; son Bill and his wife Rene; daughter Pat and her partner Carrie; grandson Colin; 2 sisters June and Wilma; mother in law Marie. Bill served 4 years in the Air Force, was employed by the Broome County Airport with US Air for over 33 years. He had a love for old pickup trucks and enjoyed showing them at various car shows. Bill was a devoted fan of the NY Giants. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00pm, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc, 428 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00pm, noon, until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's memory to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020