William LaViola
Endwell - William LaViola, 85, passed away suddenly on Saturday August 17, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Constantino & Irene LaViola; brothers Larry (Frances), John, Guido (Theresa); sister-in-law Marion Peleggi; brother-in-law Louie (Marge) Peleggi; son-in-law Robert O. Allen III He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Mary Ann (Peleggi) LaViola; children Lorre (Bruce) Johns, Bridget Allen, William C. (Mara) LaViola; grandchildren Stefanie, Thomas (Haley) Johns, Whitney (Jacob) Gallagher, Matthew Allen, Rachel, Jake and Zachary LaViola; three great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Joyce LaViola; Theresa (John) Donnelly; brother-in-law Tom Peleggi; several nieces and nephews. A veteran of the United States Army and retired from General Electric in Westover after 38 years. He was a member of the Sons of Italy in Binghamton, the Italian "Lunch Bunch" 1st Monday of every month and the American Legion Post 1645. A longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church and Church of the Holy Family. Bill loved his family with all of his heart. A close second was his love of good friends, good music (Sinatra), chocolate, donuts and a good Manhattan! Bill could start a conversation with anyone and leave them laughing and wanting more. As his grandson noted "He is the centerpiece of our family". He will be greatly missed by all. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21st from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Thursday at Church of the Holy Family in Endwell. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made in Bill's memory to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019