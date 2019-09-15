|
William Leary
Vestal - William (Bill) James Leary of Ithaca, NY, formerly of Port Orange, FL and Vestal, NY passed away on September 11, 2019.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in Bill's name to one of the following: Longview · 1 Bella Vista Drive, Ithaca, NY 14850 or Hospicare of Ithaca 172 E King Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850. He was buried Saturday in Calvary Cemetery. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Please sign his guestbook and read a complete obituary at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 15, 2019