|
|
William M. Lewis
Endicott - William M. Lewis, 87, of Endicott, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carole Lewis, two sons and daughters-in-law; Andy & Cindy Lewis and Chris & Shelly Lewis, and a daughter and son-in-law, Jim & Beth Barrett. He dearly loved his seven grandchildren and their spouses; Melissa (Nate), Drew (Colleen), Tim (Christin), Shawn (Rachel), Josh (Lindsey), Katie (fiance Justin), and Kaleb and his four great-children; Ellie, Everett, Lincoln, and Benjamin. His loving, generous, caring, godly leadership will be greatly missed by all his family. Bill served in the US Army and had a 30-year career at IBM Owego. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle. Calling hours will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday August 27th at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 Main Street, Endicott, NY and 10-11 am Wednesday at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 729 Main Street, Vestal, NY, followed by a celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or at samaritanspurse.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019