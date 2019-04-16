|
William M. Yonkoski
Endwell - Bill Yonkoski, 71, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home. He was predeceased by his father, John Yonkoski; and a sister, Shirley Krizinofski. He is survived by his wife, Rossane Yonkoski; two children, Ashley Yonkoski and Michael Yonkoski; his mother, Florence Yonkoski; 2 brothers, John (Sonny) and Christopher Yonkoski; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was an avid car enthusiast and collector. He was a loving husband and father and will be deeply missed by his family. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday at the Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc., 96 Glenwood Ave., Binghamton. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 1:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made to or to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019