1/
William Murray Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Murray Jr.

Lisle - Early Friday evening, November 20, 2020, William Murray Jr, of Lisle, NY went to be with his family in heaven at the age of 64.

Bill was born on December 21, 1955 in Johnson City, NY. He was a master plumber, a member of Local Union 112 and owned his own plumbing business for over 30 years. He married Joanne Hebbard on September 25, 1982, who lost her battle with cancer on February 27, 2019.

Bill is survived by his son, William J Murray and his parther Kristen and their daughter Lillian, who was the the bright, shining star of his life. He also left behind his step-children Steve and Marcie, and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

William will be truly missed by his family and by the whole community. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2021.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved