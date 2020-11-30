William Murray Jr.



Lisle - Early Friday evening, November 20, 2020, William Murray Jr, of Lisle, NY went to be with his family in heaven at the age of 64.



Bill was born on December 21, 1955 in Johnson City, NY. He was a master plumber, a member of Local Union 112 and owned his own plumbing business for over 30 years. He married Joanne Hebbard on September 25, 1982, who lost her battle with cancer on February 27, 2019.



Bill is survived by his son, William J Murray and his parther Kristen and their daughter Lillian, who was the the bright, shining star of his life. He also left behind his step-children Steve and Marcie, and many cousins, nephews and nieces.



William will be truly missed by his family and by the whole community. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2021.









