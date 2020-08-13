1/
William Niles
1929 - 2020
William Niles

Guilford - William L. Niles, 91, of Guilford passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020. He was born in Afton on July 16, 1929 to the late Roy and Alice Niles. He was also predeceased by his four brothers, Harry, Roger, Lawrence and Duane Niles. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Niles; his children, Kathryn Niles and Lisa Leber, of Castle Creek, Karen and Anthony Reiss, of Maineville, OH, and Karolyn and Paul Beltz, of Norwich; his step-children, Lisa and Jeff Lundquist, of IL, Timothy and Kerry Bell, of Ft. Ann, NY, Martin Conklin, of South Plymouth, Jerry Conklin, of Earlville, and Debbie Conklin, of Sherburne; his grandchildren, Damian Jennings, Anthony and Danielle Reiss, Elijah and Suzanne Beltz, Jonah and Shannon Beltz, Micah Beltz, and many step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

William will be remembered as a stubborn man for his ability to persevere through the difficulties that life brought his way. His family knew him as a sensitive person, always attentive to the needs of others and ready with a wisecrack for any situation. He enjoyed playing basketball and softball, reading and researching family history, as well as watching and feeding the birds. William made his living driving a milk truck for over 40 years, starting with hauling milk cans and then driving the bulk truck.

Funeral service for William will take place at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 15, at Perch Pond Cemetery Chapel, 416 Nabinger Hill Rd. Nineveh, with Elijah Beltz officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery immediately after the service. Friends may call at the cemetery chapel on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org

Arrangements have been entrusted to R.J. Fahy Funeral Home.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Perch Pond Cemetery Chapel
AUG
15
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Perch Pond Cemetery Chapel
AUG
15
Burial
Perch Pond Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
R.J. Fahy Funeral Home
116 N Broad Street
Norwich, NY 13815
6073348833
