Services
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Resources
More Obituaries for William Goodrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William P. Goodrich


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William P. Goodrich Obituary
William P. Goodrich

Liberty Township, PA - William P. Goodrich, 80 of Brookdale, PA entered into rest on October 24, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife Phyllis, of 58 years. Also surviving are his four children, Steven (Dawn) Goodrich, JoAnne (Mark) Atkinson, Melinda Goodrich (Andy Gesford), and Clarke Goodrich (Mandi); five grandchildren, Sean, Shelby, Kaden, Stephanie, and Andrew; several nieces and nephews; best friend, Marty Johnson; and his dearest friends, all of Liberty Township. He was predeceased by his brother, Frank; and sister Kathryn. Prior to his retirement in 2018, Bill served as a Liberty Township Supervisor for 15 years. He formerly drove commercial trucks for 12 years. Bill was employed with Endicott-Johnson Corporation for 26 years. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, 1958-1961. He was a graduate of Montrose High School in 1957. Bill enjoyed spending time with people, coffee dates with the Snake Creek Gang while reminiscing the good old days, and mowing his yard. He cherished his family and his friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Susquehanna County Interfaith 17120 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now